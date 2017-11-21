Have your say on new container at Regatta Lake

COUNCILLOR Sheila Ireland wants your input on the appearance of a proposed new storage container for Regatta Lake.

The Springfield Centenary Canoe Club is in the process of applying for the container to store member equipment and Councillor Ireland is therefore seeking community feedback on the conditions of the application.

"I'm just asking people if they have a problem with it being there and if not, how they want to see it presented because I understand every sporting club needs storage, but this container will be quite visible from Springfield Lakes Boulevard,” Cr Ireland said.

"Some Facebook posts have suggested doing something like a mural on it or a wrap which is harder to graffiti, so if there's enough interest in that idea I might even make a competition out of it.

"Others would like to see gardens or more greenery, so they're just some of the suggestions, but if I don't get any other suggestions along the way, I will leave it to the planning officers.”

With the deadline for suggestions closing at the end of the week, Councillor Ireland said she encouraged anyone who had any ideas to get in touch as soon as possible.

"The canoe club is waiting for a response so they can move forward with their application, so I want to be sure people are happy about it,” she said.

"Rather than say there are no conditions, I'd prefer people speak up now so we don't have people come back later and say they would have preferred a shed for only five years for example.”

All suggestions can be made either via email at: sireland@ipswich.qld.gov.au or by calling 3470 0077.