Have your say on new community garden in West Ipswich

Mike Mcinnes, Conny Turni and Robyn Copper on the land which will become the new iCan community garden in West Ipswich. Ashleigh Howarth

KEEN gardeners who would like to grow their own fruit, vegetables or flowers will soon have a new space in West Ipswich where they can let their green thumbs flourish.

A new community garden will be constructed on two vacant blocks of land on Keogh Street, after iCAN obtained a lease for the 0.08 hectare site.

Conny Turni, who is on the board of directors at iCAN, said she was looking forward to the community garden's official opening on November 3.

"The main objective of this is to involve the community, from charities to community groups and schools, so they can come down and we can hear their opinion on what they think the garden should look like," she said.

"We want their input on how they see this garden. We will have a set up on the day where people can come up and tell us what ideas they have.

"We will then get these ideas together and combine them so we can construct something which the community actually wants.

"It is no good for the members of iCAN to build this according to our vision, if that possibly does not line up with the needs and the vision of the community."

It is hoped people from all different backgrounds and organisations will come together to meet and share with others while creating a sense of belonging.

The opening will also include a number of gardening guest speakers who will be there to pass on their advice to other horticulturists, as well as food trucks and a wide variety of trade industry information stalls.

All the fun will kick off at 9am and continue through until 2pm.

The new community garden will be located at 89-95 Keogh Street, West Ipswich.