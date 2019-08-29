Have your say on keeping Ipswich community Active

HOUSE RULES

IPSWICH has always had a strong sporting culture and we enjoy participating in a wide range of indoor and outdoor physical activities.

Ipswich City Council is committed to continually improving the sporting, physical fitness and wellness facilities and opportunities across the city.

To properly meet the needs of our growing active community now and in the future, council seeks deeper insight into factors influencing your participation in sport and physical recreation activities.

Have your say by completing the Active Ipswich Survey. The survey is focused on your participation in sporting and physical activities and only takes around 15 minutes to complete.

Not only will you contribute to building a city of active, healthy and happy residents, you could also win a $250 Rebel Sport voucher.

Visit www.ipswich.qld.gov.au to find the link to the survey.

The survey closes on Tuesday, October 1.

For sporting organisations, you should have received an email asking you to complete a separate survey about your organisation.

Please ensure you fill this out so that we get an accurate representation across the city.

Time to sign on for cricket

SUMMER is nearly upon us and that means cricket season will start soon.

Cricket has a program for everyone.

Here's some options:

Junior Blasters - Introduction to cricket skills for kids aged 4-8 years.

Master Blasters: Fast paced cricket games using modified (plastic) equipment. Recommended age is 7-12 years.

Junior club cricket: For kids with basic cricket skills and is the first format that is played on a pitch.

Senior cricket: Various divisions to cater for all abilities.

To find out the closest club offering the program, visit www.playcricket.com.au