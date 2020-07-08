Have your say on Ipswich council’s budget

IT’S been a week since the new Ipswich City Council handed down the 2020-2021 budget and we want to hear your thoughts about where council is spending ratepayers’ money.

More than $230 million was allocated to capital works and infrastructure, with $26 million of that going towards road maintenance and rehabilitation.

About $13 million will be invested into strategic transport infrastructure.

This includes major projects like the duplication of Springfield Parkway and Springfield-Greenbank Arterial from Centenary Hwy to Eden Station Drive and the construction of Marsden Parade realignment to link with Gordon St.

