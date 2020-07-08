Have your say on Ipswich council’s budget
IT’S been a week since the new Ipswich City Council handed down the 2020-2021 budget and we want to hear your thoughts about where council is spending ratepayers’ money.
More than $230 million was allocated to capital works and infrastructure, with $26 million of that going towards road maintenance and rehabilitation.
About $13 million will be invested into strategic transport infrastructure.
This includes major projects like the duplication of Springfield Parkway and Springfield-Greenbank Arterial from Centenary Hwy to Eden Station Drive and the construction of Marsden Parade realignment to link with Gordon St.
What would you liked to have seen included in this year’s budget?
