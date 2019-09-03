Menu
Have your say on Brisbane’s second NRL team

by Chris Honnery
3rd Sep 2019 11:04 AM

 

AS THE debate around the possibility of a second Brisbane NRL team continues, The Courier-Mail wants to know what our readers think.

Rugby league broadcaster Channel 9 on Sunday revealed its shock agenda to cut a Sydney club and create a new Brisbane NRL team as part of the next multibillion-dollar TV deal in 2023.

The Titans, Manly and Cronulla appear most vulnerable under a relocation move, which could see another club set up in Redcliffe, Ipswich or within Brisbane.

Have your say on the big issues facing rugby league. Click on the link below to take part in our NRL fan survey.

 

Prospective NRL franchises the Brisbane Bombers, Ipswich and Central Queensland have outlaid almost $5 million collectively over the past eight years in their relentless pursuit to grow the sport and be part of the big league.

However, Redcliffe was earlier this year earmarked as the NRL's No.1 target zone.

Have your say on whether the NRL should set up a new Brisbane team by 2023.

 

 

Aerial view of Broncos home ground Suncorp Staudium. Picture: Ethan Rohloff Photography/Tourism and Events Queensland
Aerial view of Broncos home ground Suncorp Staudium. Picture: Ethan Rohloff Photography/Tourism and Events Queensland

 

 

