Have your say on Ipswich's top 50 influencers

Shannon Newley
by
28th Nov 2018 11:06 AM

OFF the back of our series Queensland's Sports 100 Greats, we're going to be looking at the people who are shaping our city.

We're currently in the process of compiling a list of people who influence Ipswich, make the city what it is and determine the direction it will go in.

A panel will rank them from 50 to 1.

Given the changes we've seen in our city over the past 18 months, we expect it will be an interesting exercise and those coveted top positions may not be as clear cut as they once were.

We would love to hear from you if you believe there is someone who should be considered for this list.

We're looking for people who are having an impact right now.

While many influencers tend to be in politics, big business and development and have public profiles. There are also people out there who are putting their mark on the city in a less obvious way.

Send your suggestions to shannon.newley@qt.com.au and see if they make the cut.

