People and Places

Have your say on Ipswich's most influential people

30th May 2019 3:03 PM
WHO is shaping the city of Ipswich?

The Queensland Times asked this question late last year for our inaugural Ipswich's Top 50 Most Influential list.

You may have agreed with the final results or you may have thought they were completely off the money - well now is your chance to have your say.

We're looking for Ipswich's Most Influential Top 20 as voted by you - QT subscribers.

Your candidates come from the Top 50 Most Influential list we published last year.

Remember, influence doesn't always mean positive.

While there may be wonderful people out there who have not made on to this list, it doesn't not mean their work is not important and appreciated by the community. And likewise, there maybe people on this list whose influence you don't necessarily agree is good for our city.

But what you really need to think about is, like them or loathe them - do they have a real impact on what's happening in our city today?

Here's how to vote:

Simply click on our poll here

Photo Gallery Poll

Who is Ipswich's most influential person?

Vote in this poll

Hover over each candidate for more information or head to our previous stories for a crash course in our candidates you can see who our panel of judges voted last year.

What names do you think should be put forward for our 2019 Top 50 Most Influential later this year?

Tell us in the comments below and we'll put them forward to the judging panel.

ipswich most influential
Ipswich Queensland Times

