Have your say on how the council manages rubbish

SOMERSET residents can contribute to the council's waste management plan for the next two years.

A draft version of the Waste Reduction and Recycling Plan 2018-2020 has been released for community feedback, which shows the Esk dump will be full within two decades.

The landfill site already had 600,0000 cubic metres of waste, more than half its 800,000 cubic meter capacity.

More than 15,000 tonnes of rubbish is collected from Somerset homes every year and 20% of that is recycled and every person produces on average 615kg of waste a year.

A 'polluter pays principle' is part of the plan, which includes the person who produced the waste paying all costs associated with waste management.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said residents have from now until 31 July to provide comment.

"Council is encouraging residents to read through the document which details how we all can actively work together to minimise waste going to landfill and promote and adopt more efficient recycling initiatives," Cr Lehmann said.

"The strategy document aims to give council and the community the direction to meet several waste reduction goals and ultimately reduce the carbon footprint of Somerset residents."

Copies of the plan are available on the council's website, www.somerset.qld.gov.au or at offices at Esk, Lowood and Kilcoy.

Feedback on the draft plan can be submitted by email to mail@somerset.qld.gov.au or by post to Somerset Regional Council, PO Box 117, Esk, QLD 4312.