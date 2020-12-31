Menu
Have you seen this teenager this week?

Kerri-Anne Mesner
31st Dec 2020 12:43 PM
Police are appealing to residents to contact them if they have seen the pictured girl in the past five days.

Rockhampton police are trying to locate the 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Saturday, December 26, about 12.45pm at a shopping centre on Yaamba Rd, North Rockhampton.

Police and family hold concern for her safety and wellbeing due to her age.

The girl is described as Caucasian, about 156cms tall with a proportionate build, brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen the girl or has any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to immediately contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2002675465 within the online suspicious activity form.

