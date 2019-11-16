Menu
Have you seen this missing toddler?

by Daniel Bateman
16th Nov 2019 11:31 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a toddler reported missing from Ipswich, who is believed to be in Cairns.

The two-year-old boy, who usually resides in Ipswich, was last seen on Thursday, November 7 in the Cairns area travelling with a man and woman known to him.

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a missing two-year-old boy believed to be in Cairns. Photo: QPS
He is described as having a fair completion, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police hold concerns for his welfare due to his young age.

Anyone who may have seen the boy or know his whereabouts is urged to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

