Aaron Burroughs was last seen at a Woodridge St address in Raceview on November 17.
News

Have you seen this missing man?

Ebony Graveur
ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
1st Dec 2020 6:26 AM

POLICE are appealing for community assistance to help locate a 24-year-old man missing from Raceview since Saturday, November 18.

Aaron Burroughs was last physically seen at a Woodridge street address on November 17. He made contact with a family member on November 18 at 2am however has not been seen or heard from since.

Police hold concerns for Aaron’s welfare as this behaviour is out of character.

Aaron is described as caucasian, about 181cm tall, has a proportionate build and has brown eyes and brown hair. He is also known to frequent Logan and surrounding areas.

Police are appealing for Aaron or anyone that has information on his whereabouts to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2002447461 within the online suspicious activity form.

