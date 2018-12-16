Have you seen this missing Ipswich teen?

Police are appealing for assistance looking for this missing boy.

Police are appealing for assistance looking for this missing boy.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 14-year-old boy reported missing from Wulkuraka.

The boy was last seen at an address on Palma Rosa Street about 8.30pm yesterday.

Police hold concerns for his welfare as he has a medical condition.

The boy is described as Caucasian in appearance, is about 170cm tall with black hair.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy and grey jacket, long camouflage pants, a white cap and carrying a black Nike backpack.

He may also be travelling on a blue BMX bicycle.

Anyone with information about the boy's location is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1802353047