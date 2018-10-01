Have you seen this missing girl?
POLICE are appealing for help to locate a missing Redbank Plains girl.
The 14-year-old was last seen at 6.30pm on September 26 in West End.
Police say she is described as Aboriginal, around 160 centimetres tall and with brown hair and brown eyes.
At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a khaki jumper, blue jeans and black and white sneakers.
Police say it is thought she could be in the West End area of Brisbane City.
Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is urged to contact police.
- If you have information, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.
- You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.