Police are searching for a missing boy from Bellbird Park.
News

Have you seen this boy?

6th Jun 2018 3:50 PM

POLICE are looking for a Bellbird Park boy has been missing since 10.30am on Saturday.

The 13-year-old was last seen leaving a residential address.

Police say they are concerned for his welfare given his age and are appealing for public assistance to find him.

The boy is described as Aboriginal in appearance, 163cm tall with a proportionate build, black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a Nike hat and shoes, a black t-shirt, and shorts.

If anyone sees the boy or knows of his whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact police.

  • If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.
  • You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.
13-year-old boy missing public appeal queensland police

