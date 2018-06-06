Have you seen this boy?

Police are searching for a missing boy from Bellbird Park.

Police are searching for a missing boy from Bellbird Park.

POLICE are looking for a Bellbird Park boy has been missing since 10.30am on Saturday.

The 13-year-old was last seen leaving a residential address.

Police say they are concerned for his welfare given his age and are appealing for public assistance to find him.

The boy is described as Aboriginal in appearance, 163cm tall with a proportionate build, black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a Nike hat and shoes, a black t-shirt, and shorts.

If anyone sees the boy or knows of his whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact police.