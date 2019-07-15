Menu
News

Have you seen this boy? 12-year-old missing from Goodna

Greg Osborn
by
15th Jul 2019 2:20 PM

POLICE are seeking community assistance to locate a boy missing from Goodna.

The 12-year-old was last seen on July 11 in Brisbane City at 7.30am and has not been seen since.

Concerns are held for his safety and wellbeing due to his young age.

He was last seen wearing a black track suit jacket and black trousers.

He is described as approximately 170cm tall with a solid build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au, and quote reference number QP1901335387

Ipswich Queensland Times

