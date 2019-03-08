Menu
Two unscrupulous men have stolen a North Booval woman's cat.
Have you seen these two men?

Navarone Farrell
8th Mar 2019 8:58 AM
A NORTH Booval woman has put a plea out on social media for information regarding two men she believes stole her cat.

"Our lovely old cat Lucy has been taken from our front yard by these two mongrels," the post reads.

"They were last seen headed down North Station Rd towards the train station.

"Ipswich peeps pleasae keep an eye out for her 😢

"Also they were seen around 4:45pm on Bell St in Ipswich before they were in our estate.

"First saw them on (our) security cam at 5.42pm checking out our yard.

"Then they had her at 6.19pm and were seen heading towards North Booval train station by neighbours."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

