Have you seen these girls? Two teens missing from Wulkuraka

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate two girls reported missing from Wulkuraka.

The two 14-year-olds were both last seen around 1.30pm in Wulkuraka yesterday but have not been seen since.

Concerns are held for their welfare due to their age.

The first girl is Caucasian, 165cms tall with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

The second girl is Caucasian, around 160cms tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

They are believed to frequent the Ipswich area.

Anyone who may have seen the girls is being asked to contact police.