Subscribe
Have you seen these children? Boy, girl missing near Ipswich

15th Nov 2018 6:03 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a boy and a girl reported missing from Springfield today.

The 10-year-old boy and the 12-year-old girl (pictured below) were last seen at 2am at a Hicklin St address.

Police hold concerns for their welfare due to their young age.

QPS

The boy is described as Caucasian, 140cm tall, slim build, red/blonde hair and brown eyes.

The girl is described as Caucasian, 140cm tall, slim build, blonde hair and brown eyes.

Any members of the public who have seen these two children or have information in relation to their whereabouts are asked to contact police.

missing children missing persons springfield
Ipswich Queensland Times

