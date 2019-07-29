Menu
Have you seen this teen? 16-year-old missing from Ipswich

Greg Osborn
by
29th Jul 2019 10:34 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 16-year-old girl missing from Ipswich.

The girl was last seen in Yamanto on July 20 and has not been seen since.

Police hold concerns for her safety due to her age.

She is described as Caucasian with a slim build, olive completion, brown hair and brown eyes.
She is described as Caucasian with a slim build, olive completion, brown hair and brown eyes.

The girl was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a brown and white jacket and blue pants.

Anyone with information about her location is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901320733

