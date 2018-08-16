HAVE you seen Suzie pig?

The 230kg pet has been missing for close to a month after she busted out of her pen at Chuwar and now her owner, Glenda Kinsey, is desperate to find her.

Suzie is a fully-grown and rather portly Tamworth Cross breed, with a thick winter coat and a honey colour with black spots underneath.

Her piglet, Pepper, is waiting at home for her safe return.

Suzie pig is missing. Glenda Kinsey

Ms Kinsey hasn't seen Suzie since she pushed through a fence in the early morning.

"She escaped in the early morning and was last sighted in the Chuwar area near Colleges Crossing," she said.

"She pushed through a fence that has been re-built now but only after we realised that's how she escaped."

Suzie has lived with Ms Kinsey for more than six years.

Suzie pig is missing. Glenda Kinsey

"We've had Suzie after rescuing her from an old farmhouse where dogs were chasing her. We were on our way up to Peregian beach and this gentleman said if we would like to take her we could and she was fully grown," Ms Kinsey said.

"That's when she was 35kg and now Suzie is about 230kg so I am figuring the man was telling us a bit of a porky when he took out $100 and asked us to give her a new home but that's ok."

Ms Kinsey said Suzie was fully domesticated and very much a people-pig.

Glenda Kinsey is devastated after her pig "Suzie Pig" went missing from her Chuwar home. Cordell Richardson

"We've given her a lot of love and attention over the last six years she has lived with us," she said.

"She went out on a date about six years ago when she had a litter. We sent five of the little pigs to a farm near Kalbar and we kept one here. She's at home waiting for Suzie to return. She is also stressed with her mum being missing.

"She's quiet, she'll come to you and stand beside you and she loves dog biscuits.

Suzie pig is missing. Glenda Kinsey

"You can rub her belly and she'll lay down. Once we found her inside beside the TV when she decided to modify the back screen doors. She has modified a lot of things around the house."

Seqwater are searching their property in the area and Ms Kinsey has delivered hundreds of flyers to homes in the area.

"There is a lot of park around our home and a lot of neighbouring bushland so she might be there," she said.

"One lady said she thought she had seen Suzie in a blue ute being transported towards Colleges Crossing. I don't like the idea of her being found and taken somewhere.

Glenda Kinsey is devastated after her pig "Suzie Pig" went missing from her Chuwar home. Cordell Richardson

"I walk my Dalmatian Othello, we've done about 33km now walking and searching for her. We've both got blisters. I don't know where to search next."

Anyone with information about Suzie whereabouts can contact Glenda Kinsey on 0417 752 413 or spottychoook@ganil.com or phone Ian Kinsey on 0433 736 958.