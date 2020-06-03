Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Police appeal for urgent assistance

Lachlan Mcivor
3rd Jun 2020 12:46 PM

POLICE are appealing for urgent assistance in their search for a man missing from Plainland overnight.

Jordan Rodwell, 28, was last seen running on Laidley Plainland Rd about 8:20pm and was only wearing a pair of long black pyjama bottoms with white stripes.

 

Police hold concerns for Jordan's wellbeing.
Police hold concerns for Jordan's wellbeing.

Police and his family hold concern for his wellbeing as he was not dressed for cold overnight temperatures.

He is described as 180cm in height, caucasian and of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen running into bushland around Pats and College roads in a westerly direction.

Police are asking land owners west of Laidley Plainland Rd to search their properties.

Searches have been conducted overnight and today involving police, including Polair and help from SES personnel.

Anyone who has seen Mr Rodwell or has further information is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form here.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, here.

Quote reference number QP2001144458.

More Stories

missing person plainland
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $99 flights from Brisbane: Qld tropics reopen for business

        premium_icon $99 flights from Brisbane: Qld tropics reopen for business

        News Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced extra flights from Brisbane to key tourism hotspots within the state have been added to schedules.

        • 3rd Jun 2020 11:40 AM
        Police await results on river body discovery

        premium_icon Police await results on river body discovery

        News Detectives say they have not ruled out foul play in death of Ipswich man

        Elite schools face exodus, revenue drop

        premium_icon Elite schools face exodus, revenue drop

        News These schools have been warned they risk losing money this year

        Zayne’s pain and pleasure keeps him in the game

        premium_icon Zayne’s pain and pleasure keeps him in the game

        Soccer Lifestyle changes help Ipswich goalkeeper continue at premier league level.