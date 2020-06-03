HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Police appeal for urgent assistance

POLICE are appealing for urgent assistance in their search for a man missing from Plainland overnight.

Jordan Rodwell, 28, was last seen running on Laidley Plainland Rd about 8:20pm and was only wearing a pair of long black pyjama bottoms with white stripes.

Police hold concerns for Jordan's wellbeing.

Police and his family hold concern for his wellbeing as he was not dressed for cold overnight temperatures.

He is described as 180cm in height, caucasian and of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen running into bushland around Pats and College roads in a westerly direction.

Police are asking land owners west of Laidley Plainland Rd to search their properties.

Searches have been conducted overnight and today involving police, including Polair and help from SES personnel.

Anyone who has seen Mr Rodwell or has further information is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form here.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, here.

Quote reference number QP2001144458.