Have you seen Matthew?

POLICE are appealing for urgent assistance to locate a 30-year-old man missing from Inala.

Mathew Schloss was last seen at a Nutmeg Street address on Thursday, May 21.

Police and family hold concern for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition which requires medication.

Mr Schloss is believed to have travelled in a gold Holden Commodore ute towards Cunnamulla.

The vehicle was located abandoned on the side of the Balonne Highway about 50km east of Cunnamulla on Tuesday evening, May 26.

He has no known connections with the area and has not spoken with family or friends in relation to travelling there.

Mathew is described as 190cm tall, caucasian, of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen him or has further information is urged to contact police.

Quote this reference number: QP2001090134 within the online suspicious activity form.