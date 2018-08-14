Have you seen Jesse? 31-year-old missing since July 22

Jesse Marley was last seen at Landsborough on July 22.

Police are seeking assistance to help locate a man reported missing from Landsborough.

Jesse Marley, 31, was last seen at Landsborough Railway Station at 2:30pm on July 22 and has not been seen or contactable since.

He was last seen with a bandage on his right arm.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 178cm tall with a proportionate build and short or shaved brown hair.

Concerns are held for his wellbeing as he suffers from a medical condition.

Police believe he regularly travels and spends time in areas between Ipswich, Logan, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Maryborough.

Anyone who may have information is being urged to contact police.