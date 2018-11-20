Menu
The 12-year-old was last seen at Ryan Court, Goodna on Monday, November 12.
Have you seen this girl? 12-year-old missing for nine days

20th Nov 2018 12:59 PM

POLICE require assistance to help find a 12-year-old girl last seen at Ryan Court, Goodna on November 12 at approximately 10pm.

Police and family hold concerns for her safety and well-being due to her young age.

They are urging the girl, or anyone who may know her current whereabouts, to contact police.

She was last seen wearing black tights, a green, white and blue Fila polo shirt with thongs.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

