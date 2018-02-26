Menu
Critical Alert

Have you seen Bradley? Urgent appeal for missing 52-year-old

26th Feb 2018 2:38 PM

Police hold grave concerns for 52-year-old Bradley Dillon and are appealing for public assistance to help locate him.

He was last seen this morning at 7.30am in Honeywood Dr, Fernvale leaving a residence in his 2007 grey Subaru Impreza with personalised number plates 0REX7 - the plates being black with yellow writing.

Bradley is travelling on his own and is possibly somewhere in the Lowood or Somerset areas, with his last known whereabouts believed to be in the Lowood area towards Wivenhoe Pocket.

Police are urging motorists travelling in the area to contact Triple Zero (000) immediately if they spot Bradley, or as is more likely, his vehicle.

Police hold grave concerns for Bradley due to a medical condition.

He is believed to be wearing a polo shirt with red and blue horizontal.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

