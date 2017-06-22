UPDATE: Police release more recent photo of missing boy

Have you seen this boy?

POLICE have released a more recent photo of a missing boy in an attempt to find him as soon as possible.

Authorities are seeking public assistance to locate a 16-year-old boy reported missing from Ipswich.

He was last seen leaving a residence Holt St, Brassall at 9.15pm on Tuesday.

His family hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

He is about 165cm tall with a proportionate build, brown eyes and dark brown hair and was wearing blue jeans.

He is believed to be on foot.

Anyone who may have seen him is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.