Have you seen this boy? 15-year-old missing near Ipswich

He is described as 160cm tall, slim build, Caucasian, with light brown hair and blue eyes. QPS

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help find a boy missing from Tivoli since Sunday.

The 15-year-old was last seen at 5pm at a residence in Wright St and has not contacted family of friends since.

Police are appealing for the boy or anyone who has further information to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.