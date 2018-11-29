Have your say on future of arts, cultural, creative sector

A REGIONAL forum in Ipswich tonight invites the community to share their views on the future of the state's arts, cultural and creative sector.

Arts Minister Leeanne Enoch said the Ipswich consultation for Creating Queensland's Future: 10-Year Roadmap for the arts, cultural and creative sector would help inform the future direction of state government investment as part of a statewide consultation.

"The arts, creative and cultural sectors have the ability to inspire and affect far-reaching positive change throughout Queensland," Minister Enoch said.

"The Palaszczuk Government is serious about nurturing creativity and creative storytelling, supporting cultural and economic development, and boosting the capacity of the sector.

"This is a chance for Ipswich locals to discuss how the arts, cultural and creative sector in Ipswich can meet the challenges of today and tomorrow, and support broader cultural and economic development outcomes for the region."

Assistant Minister for Veterans' Affairs and Assistant Minister of State and Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard encouraged Ipswich residents to attend the forum.

"Ipswich has a thriving arts and cultural scene that actively engages with the broader community," Ms Howard said.

"We have the potential to be an important voice in the development of a 10-Year Roadmap for the arts, cultural and creative sector."

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said the forum was organised by Access Community Services, in its role as the local service provider for the Regional Arts Services Network (RASN).

"Access Community Services is an active participant in the Ipswich arts and cultural sector as part of the statewide RASN network, helping to prioritise local needs and building collaboration across the sector," Mr Madden said.

"This collaborative approach will serve the region well as we look to the future and consider how the arts, cultural and creative industries can affect positive change in all areas of society, from education to health and justice."

For information on the location of all regional forums and how to get involved in the consultation: https://www.arts.qld.gov.au/creating-queenslands-future

Consultation closes Tuesday 18 December 2018.