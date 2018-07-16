Have you rock dropped?

OVER the past year grandmother Christine Fraser has painted hundreds of little rocks and placed them around Orion Springfield Central and other shopping centres.

She often does this every day, but sometimes just once or twice a week.

Why? Because she is a member of QLD Rocks and Ipswich Rocks.

Both groups' members paint and hide rocks for others to find and it's all done to spread some joy.

There's thousands of people doing it and Facebook groups in each state and most towns so keep your eyes peeled for a "rock drop” near you.

"I am a granny and paint and drop rocks just to bring a smile to peoples faces,” she said.

Ms Fraser said painting the rocks was her creative outlet and a chance get some peace and quiet.

"It is fun. My neighbour told me about it,” she said.

"I want more people to join in. I've only found one rock that I didn't paint myself.”

Christine Fraser hides painted rocks for children to find. Cordell Richardson

One of the rocks she dropped while on holidays at Christmas ended up in Western Australia.

She sometimes leaves the rocks on the windowsill at Gloria Jeans in Orion.

"I love to see the smiles on kids faces. I like to make someone else happy.

"It's really easy, the kids think it's wonderful.”

She used to try and find rocks, but buys them now as they have smooth edges.

Phoebe Martin started the QLD Rocks group after moving to Queensland from Western Australia where it originated.

"Its all about getting the kids out and about in the fresh air away from screens. Its not an expensive activity which is also a plus,” she said.

"There's many people who don't know about the group who find a rock and they post to say how much its brightened there day or how cool the idea is.

"And its not just the kids who love it and enjoy it. There's older people, grandmas granddads, mums dads and even people who don't have kids who get on board.

And the rocks make it all over the world.

Rock Drop rules:

Use an unpolished clean dry rock.

Glass and ceramic rocks are not recommended as they can shatter when dropped and could possibly cause an injury.

Acrylic paints and permanent markers work best.

Rocks must be sealed prior to hiding them so they hold up to the elements.

Ensure you write QLD ROCKS and the Facebook symbol on the back of the rock, so people know what to do with their discovery.

You could also write your postcode on the rock so people can see how far your rocks have travelled.

Use the heading Rock Drop when posting your rock drop to the group.

Include a pic, park name, suburb, postcode, location/map and a clue in your post.

To find a rock you can search thegroup for your suburb name, or park name, to see if anything has been hidden there recently.

Be sure to check comments for updates before you head off to avoid potentially looking for a rock that has already been found and moved.

When you have found a rock share a pic on the original Rock Drop post.

If you can't find the original post, make a new post using the heading Rock Found and post a pic of the found rock including park name and suburb in your post.

You can choose to re-hide or keep the rock you have found.

To re-hide post with Re-Hide as the heading and include a pic, park name, suburb, location/map and a clue.

Or keep the rock, leave a comment on the original post advising it is no longer there.