SIX Australian defence medals have been located at Springfield.

The medals were located in early May along the Springfield Greenbank Arterial and include a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Medal, as well as an Australian active service medal.

Police said they were keen to reunite the medals with their owner and are available for viewing at the Springfield Police Station.

If you have any information about the medals, contact Springfield Police and quote reference number QP1700797291.