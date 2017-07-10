20°
Have you lost your bike in Springfield Central?

Myjanne Jensen
| 10th Jul 2017 11:30 AM
Springfield police are appealing to anyone who recognises two bicycles found recently at Springfield Central.
SPRINGFIELD police are appealing to anyone who may recognise two bicycles found recently at Springfield Central.

The pictured bicycles were located in bush land near a train station off Sir Llew Edwards Drive, Springfield Central.

The bicycles are available for viewing at Springfield Police Station. If you wish to view either bicycle, please call 07 3814 8999 and quote the reference number QP1701123208.

If you have any other information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Topics:  crime stoppers queensland missing bicycles springfield central springfield police

