Have you got the lungs? New town crier needed

Scenic Rim’s official town crier John Deeks hung up his bell last year. Now the region is looking for his replacement.

SCENIC Rim Regional Council is searching for the right person to take on a very important role.

They will have big shoes to fill after former town crier John Deeks hung up his bell after more than 20 years last year.

The council is calling for expressions of interest for a new town crier.

Mayor Greg Christensen said the motion, which was adopted at Monday’s council meeting, was an opportunity for anyone eager to take on the mantle and promote the region.

“The role of the town crier dates back to the 18th century and was originally considered the chief communicator of their area,” he said.

“It’s fantastic the Scenic Rim region has managed to keep the tradition going for so many years and continue to incorporate the crier as a valued part of our community.

“We will be looking for an individual who has immense pride in the Scenic Rim region, has a big voice and is enthusiastic and has a fun disposition to keep the community entertained and engaged.

“The town crier is an honorary position that helps promote the Scenic Rim region, as well as attending and participating in many events and activities across the region.”

Cr Christensen thanked Mr Deeks for his service.

He was appointed as the Scenic Rim’s town crier in 2008 and previously served in the role for the former Boonah Shire from 1995.

“Mr Deeks was a much-loved character who embodied all that the town crier need be,” Cr Christensen said.

“He was a jovial and reliable crier who played an active role in the community, from welcoming delegates to the Scenic Rim, leading the Boonah Show grand parade each year, introducing Boonah High School’s graduating students during their formal parade, and to being the master of ceremonies at many weddings.

“He even held the record for loudest town cry at 106.8 decibels for many years.

“Mr Deeks’ contribution to the community has been profound and we wish him well in his retirement.”

In order to become the next town crier, and subsequently a member of the Ancient and Honourable Guild of Australian Town Criers, the appointee needs a formal endorsement from the council.

