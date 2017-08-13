LETTER: Have you forgotten Paul Pisasale?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Does everybody in Ipswich suffer from sudden memory loss?

Has everybody forgotten the many wonderful changes and improvements Paul Pisasale has brought to the city we love?

In my lifetime Queensland has had four very special mayors: Bruce Small on the Gold Coast; Clem Jones in Brisbane; Clive Berghoffer in Toowoomba and Paul Pisasale in Ipswich. All four were or are men of exceptional vision who had the unusual ability to turn dreams and vision into reality. When I first came to Ipswich in 1968, it was an unimpressive city in stagnation.

During Paul Pisasale's time we have seen the welcome restoration of our river banks and the introduction of the beautiful River Heart parkland that many enjoy and use. His council has had its administration modernised and the incorporation of four Ipswich Council companies has been an economic success.

Paul has worked closely with developers in creating many new suburbs that are all family friendly. Think of Springfield, Ripley and Riverlink. Think of the new industrial areas that are bringing work to many people in Ipswich. What about the redevelopment of the City Mall.

I remember when I wanted to introduce or restart School Breakfast Clubs in Ipswich. I needed money for fridges, toasters and other equipment. Paul and his council provided it all.

What about sporting facilities? North Ipswich is great, and soon AFL will be in Springfield.

Then there are the improvements to roads and infrastructure; the Ipswich Motorway, the Logan Motorway and the beautification of parks and playgrounds and other public facilities. Paul's hand is in all of it.

Other readers' comments would be much appreciated.

ANDY BRODERSEN

Collingwood Park volunteer "street cleaner", JP and 2009 Ipswich Ambassador