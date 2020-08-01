Menu
Have you been in contact with COVID-19 positive Ipswich man?

Lachlan Mcivor
1st Aug 2020 9:27 AM

QUEENSLAND Health has issued a public health alert for locations related to the Ipswich man who tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone who has been in the below locations during the noted times are urged to monitor their health and immediately present for testing if experiencing any relevant symptoms.

The Mater Private Hospital in Springfield opened a temporary testing clinic today, which will run across the weekend.

It is open until 4pm today and between 8am and 4pm tomorrow.

It is a walk-in only clinic and is located in the car park on Mercy Avenue.

A GP referral is not necessary.

Have you been here?

Caletx Goodna (July 26 between 11.30-11.35am)

Sleeman Sports Complex, Chandler (July 26 between 12.30-2.10pm)

Garden City Shopping Centre, Mount Gravatt (July 26 between 4-7pm)

Kmart at Garden City Shopping Centre (July 26 between 4-5pm)

JB Hi-Fi at Garden City Shopping Centre (July 26 between 4.30-5pm)

MOS Burger at Garden City Shopping Centre (July 26 about 5pm)

Chatime Garden City, Mount Gravatt (July 26 about 6pm)

Cafe 63 Redbank Plains (July 27 between 10-10.30am)

Bunnings Springfield (27 July between 11am-1pm)

Bunnings Oxley (July 27 between 3.15-4pm)

Basketball Court Springfield Lakes (July 27 between 6-8.30pm

Nando's Kenmore (July 27 between 8.45-8.55pm)

Caltex Wacol (July 28 between 8.40-8.45am)

Richlands Medical Centre in Richlands Plaza (July 29 about 10.45am)

SNO Collection Centre, Forest Lake (July 29 about 11.35am)

