Have a fashion sense? Ipswich Vinnies wants you

PEOPLE with a sense of fashion and style are needed to volunteer at the St Vincent de Paul's Ipswich retail store.

Op-shops are no longer dumping grounds for dilapidated and stained clothing, with expensive dresses and good-quality items hanging on stores' racks.

Sorting the large number of clothing left in the charity bins requires a good eye, St Vincent de Paul Society retail area coordinator Liz Ward said.

The organisation needs people to volunteer their time at the Ipswich store.

"We just need an extra pair of hands and people who know their fashion and can spot the designer labels, then that's fantastic," she said.

Ms Ward said a knowledge of fashion would allow volunteers to easily identify, sort and price donated items of clothing.

She said people with an ability to style would be used to decorate mannequins and the store.

Ms Ward said volunteers with other skills and interests are also welcome to volunteer.

To volunteer, visit vinnies.org.au.

For assistance or to donate furniture, phone 1800846643