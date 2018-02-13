Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community

Have a fashion sense? Ipswich Vinnies wants you

TIME: Ipswich St Vincent de Paul volunteers Sarah Folley (front), with Azalech Kassa, Alice Colombani and Beth Cousens.
TIME: Ipswich St Vincent de Paul volunteers Sarah Folley (front), with Azalech Kassa, Alice Colombani and Beth Cousens. Hayden Johnson
Hayden Johnson
by

PEOPLE with a sense of fashion and style are needed to volunteer at the St Vincent de Paul's Ipswich retail store.

Op-shops are no longer dumping grounds for dilapidated and stained clothing, with expensive dresses and good-quality items hanging on stores' racks.

Sorting the large number of clothing left in the charity bins requires a good eye, St Vincent de Paul Society retail area coordinator Liz Ward said.

The organisation needs people to volunteer their time at the Ipswich store.

"We just need an extra pair of hands and people who know their fashion and can spot the designer labels, then that's fantastic," she said.

Ms Ward said a knowledge of fashion would allow volunteers to easily identify, sort and price donated items of clothing.

She said people with an ability to style would be used to decorate mannequins and the store.

Ms Ward said volunteers with other skills and interests are also welcome to volunteer.

To volunteer, visit vinnies.org.au.

For assistance or to donate furniture, phone 1800846643

Topics:  st vincent de paul society vinnies volunteering

Ipswich Queensland Times
Bewdy! Mogul Matt wins first Olympic medal in Korea

Bewdy! Mogul Matt wins first Olympic medal in Korea

MATT Graham wins Australia’s first Winter Olympic medal at the PyeongChang Games in the moguls after a hard-fought final.

  • News

  • 13th Feb 2018 5:44 AM

Mum, daughter in the dock as glad-wrap jail kiss unravels

Photo Kelly Butterworth / CQ News

"Both are mature women who ought to have known better”

Check out Ipswich's new 'G Force'

EXCITING CHALLENGE: US basketball import Garrett 'G' Hall has joined the Ipswich Force basketball team.

American import to ignite Ipswich state league team

‘Coming catastrophe’: Bizarre letter writer’s fresh warning

The end of the world is coming so we best be ready.

'Susan Lin' attempts to justify threat against Ipswich councillors

Local Partners