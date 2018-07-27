Menu
QUALTY CUP: Enjoy a coffee and a chat with Lowood Police officers this weekend at the Old Fernvale Bakery. Matt Taylor GLA050718COPS
Have a coffee with a cop in Fernvale

27th Jul 2018 2:32 PM

FANCY a cappuccino, flat white or latte - chances are your local cop does too.

This Saturday and Sunday, the Old Fernvale Bakery will be hosting Coffee with a Cop, providing the community a chance to have a chat with the local police in a relaxed environment.

Bakery owner Bill Rose said coffee with a cop would "break down the barriers” and provide a comfortable setting to ask any questions to the officers.

"I think it is a fabulous idea, and it's not just limited to the Old Fernvale Bakery,” Mr Rose said.

"Coffee with a cop bigger than us, it is something that could be run in every town across Queensland, if not Australia.”

Four officers will be at the bakery at the Weekend from 9am until noon, mixing with visitors and available to ask any questions.

Mr Rose said the idea came about quickly, and he was keen to make it a regular event.

"There's a lot of people in the community that want to make genuine enquiries to avoid doing something wrong, or to help their community,” he said.

Lowood Police officer in charge, acting senior sergeant Sam Silcock said often members of the community were nervous when attending the police station.

"This way they're just getting a coffee and having a chat,” she said.

"This (session) will be a small one to start with, but we are planning to do it in a month's time to coincide with road safety week.”

Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about policing in their local area.

  • Details: Coffee with a Cop at the Old Fernvale Bakery, Saturday June 28 and Sunday June 29 from 9am until noon.
