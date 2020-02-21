Menu
Paige Ashby. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Have a coffee and share your story with a QT reporter

21st Feb 2020 12:00 AM
BEING a local journalist comes with its perks and challenges, but the best part is, it gives me an excuse to get out and meet the different people who make up our community.

Next week I’m on a mission to find out more about Rosewood. I want to meet more of the locals, hear your concerns, celebrate your wins and shine a light on the historic town.

You can find me at the Rosewood Bakery from 10am next Thursday 27 February. I’ll be there for about an hour and I want to meet the people who call Rosewood home.

Come say hello, have a coffee and tell me about the issues you’re facing in town, what achievements you’re celebrating, or maybe you have a quirky collection, a new business opening or you have a unique story to share.

We know there are some great things on the horizon for Rosewood. Construction is well underway on the new $6 million library and it was also recently announced the town could soon receive a new fire station.

We also know times have been tough. Drought has gripped the region and some businesses have struggled.

As your local newspaper, we’re here to support you and give you a voice, just as you have supported us over the past 160 years.

We will spend the day roving reporting around town and will meet with as many people as we can.

If you’re unable to meet us at the bakery and still want to have a chat, send me an email or give me a call and we’ll do our best to stop by.

You can reach me by emailing paige.ashby@qt.com.au or call 3817 1712.

