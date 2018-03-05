Have a chinwag and catch up with old friends in Beaudesert

REUNION: Shirley Antcliff and Judy Balmer are seeking former Beaudesert residents to come and join in the fun.

David Nielsen

BOTH Judy Balmer and Shirley Antcliff are very proud to call Beaudesert home.

While Judy was born here, Shirley moved to the booming town when she was a toddler, which she says classifies her as a Beaudesert local through and through.

The two friends are well known around town. The editor of the Scenic Rim Leader knows, as she had lunch with them and witnessed the pair say hello to practically everyone that came into the crowded Oasis Cafe.

It is this kind of friendship and kindness which they hope to spread around the region by organising the 66th annual Beaudesert Reunion.

On Saturday, March 10, they are hoping to see as many old and new faces as possible for the reunion, which will be held at 9.30am at St Thomas' Anglican Church Hall on Albert St.

"The reunion is always held on the second Saturday of the month," Judy said.

"Last year we had roughly 160 people there, which was nice, but we would like to see some new faces come along.

"Whether you grew up here, or lived here for a period of time, you are welcome to come on down and say hello. You never know who you might see."

The reunion has always drawn a big crowd, as many former residents of Beaudesert still live close by. In addition to people coming from the other towns round the Scenic Rim, guests have also come from the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Ipswich and the Lockyer Valley. A family from Melbourne sometimes even makes the journey back up to Queensland.

You too can head along to the reunion and catch up with old school chums, teachers, work mates or friends of your family.

Entry to the reunion is $2 but that includes a morning tea. All proceeds from the day will go towards the CWA Rural Crisis Fund.

People who wish to stay longer during the day can bring their own lunch and continue chatting.

If you would like to RSVP for the reunion, or would like to know more, phone Judy on 5541 2172 or send an email to Shirley at sjantcliff@bigpond.com.