Haunting and homely recording from Elbury

Emerge's Calen Le Couteur recently sat down with Edward, Michael and Brooke from Brisbane's quintet Elbury to talk about their debut LP Haunting Ground.

C: How did Elbury first form?

M: It was about 2007, Edward and I were playing with another singer/songwriter that didn't eventuate much further than the practices. Edward and I decided to continue writing, we worked as a duo for a while and over time other members have come in to the band since 2008. Tam joined us on drums, then Luke and Brooke and now we're a solid five piece.

C: When did you first start working on the album?

E: We did a pre-production process of our own which started around the start of 2016. We then got a producer from Melbourne involved, and he was really keen to do pre-production as well. Then we did eight days in the studio in June, then up until late April of this year we've been finalising and promoting.

C: When writing music, which tends to come first the lyrics or

instrumentation?

M: Instruments for me.

B: It actually kind of comes at the same time for me, I have tried writing lyrics first which is always a weird experience because that's not how I'm used to doing it.

E: For me It depends, with Elbury songs they often start with a jam so the instrumentation is the first part to get worked out. If I'm writing songs by myself, which I do as part of a song-writing club so I have to churn one out every week. For them I write the lyrics first just because that way when it comes to the instrumentation I want to have something to refer back to. I find if I try to write the lyrics afterwards, I just get bogged down. I'll spend the whole week working on a guitar part and then the song doesn't get written.

C: Who are some of your influences?

M: For me it's things like Cat Stevens, Modest Mouse, lots of 90s stuff. I really like London Grammar as well.

E: R.E.M I'd say are a big influence in terms of arrangement for me, in terms of thinking about how to take a song and bring it into a full band production.

B: Some of my influences would be Lewis Watson who is one of my favourite artists. Also The Wombats and I've always loved Queen.

C: What are some of your favourite recent releases?

M: Rooting For You - London Grammar

E: I would say Paint by Holy Holy, I think they are amazing songwriters and without fault in my opinion.

B: My favourite recent release is Lewis Watson's Little Life, I just love his lyrics and songs.

C: Which venues have stood out as favourites to perform at?

M: The Zoo was fun.

E: When I think of best moments from the last couple years, it's often things like community festival type things. Like outdoor stages and people of all ages. It's always a really good vibe.

C: Do you have any dream venues to be able to perform at?

E: My dream is to play at The Tivoli, and I hope that is achievable one day. I just think it's such a beautiful room, I've never heard a band sound anything but amazing there. I saw Elbow there twice, they were amazing. Fleet Foxes and The Dandy Warhols also sounded great there. Honestly probably all of my top ten concerts in Brisbane would probably be at The Tivoli.

C: If you only had three words to describe Haunting Ground, which three words would you use?

M: Homely

E: Rich

B: Intricate