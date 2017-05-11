25°
Entertainment

Haunting and homely recording from Elbury

11th May 2017 12:00 PM
RECORDING: Elbury are this week's featured artists.
RECORDING: Elbury are this week's featured artists.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Emerge's Calen Le Couteur recently sat down with Edward, Michael and Brooke from Brisbane's quintet Elbury to talk about their debut LP Haunting Ground.

C: How did Elbury first form?

M: It was about 2007, Edward and I were playing with another singer/songwriter that didn't eventuate much further than the practices. Edward and I decided to continue writing, we worked as a duo for a while and over time other members have come in to the band since 2008. Tam joined us on drums, then Luke and Brooke and now we're a solid five piece.

C: When did you first start working on the album?

E: We did a pre-production process of our own which started around the start of 2016. We then got a producer from Melbourne involved, and he was really keen to do pre-production as well. Then we did eight days in the studio in June, then up until late April of this year we've been finalising and promoting.

C: When writing music, which tends to come first the lyrics or

instrumentation?

M: Instruments for me.

B: It actually kind of comes at the same time for me, I have tried writing lyrics first which is always a weird experience because that's not how I'm used to doing it.

E: For me It depends, with Elbury songs they often start with a jam so the instrumentation is the first part to get worked out. If I'm writing songs by myself, which I do as part of a song-writing club so I have to churn one out every week. For them I write the lyrics first just because that way when it comes to the instrumentation I want to have something to refer back to. I find if I try to write the lyrics afterwards, I just get bogged down. I'll spend the whole week working on a guitar part and then the song doesn't get written.

C: Who are some of your influences?

M: For me it's things like Cat Stevens, Modest Mouse, lots of 90s stuff. I really like London Grammar as well.

E: R.E.M I'd say are a big influence in terms of arrangement for me, in terms of thinking about how to take a song and bring it into a full band production.

B: Some of my influences would be Lewis Watson who is one of my favourite artists. Also The Wombats and I've always loved Queen.

C: What are some of your favourite recent releases?

M: Rooting For You - London Grammar

E: I would say Paint by Holy Holy, I think they are amazing songwriters and without fault in my opinion.

B: My favourite recent release is Lewis Watson's Little Life, I just love his lyrics and songs.

C: Which venues have stood out as favourites to perform at?

M: The Zoo was fun.

E: When I think of best moments from the last couple years, it's often things like community festival type things. Like outdoor stages and people of all ages. It's always a really good vibe.

C: Do you have any dream venues to be able to perform at?

E: My dream is to play at The Tivoli, and I hope that is achievable one day. I just think it's such a beautiful room, I've never heard a band sound anything but amazing there. I saw Elbow there twice, they were amazing. Fleet Foxes and The Dandy Warhols also sounded great there. Honestly probably all of my top ten concerts in Brisbane would probably be at The Tivoli.

C: If you only had three words to describe Haunting Ground, which three words would you use?

M: Homely

E: Rich

B: Intricate

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  emerge music series

Gay apology too late for distraught Ipswich mother

Gay apology too late for distraught Ipswich mother

PREMIER will apologise to men jailed for being gay today

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

LIVE MUSIC: This One Time at Band Camp perform for the large crowd at ANZAC Park on New Year's Eve. Adrian Brookes, Craig Walsh, Scott Rub and Seb Harris. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

The latest from the city's live music scene

Haunting and homely recording from Elbury

RECORDING: Elbury are this week's featured artists.

Brisbane's quintet talk about their debut LP

New support group for families dealing with a drug addict

support group generic

Service expands to Ipswich

Local Partners

Jan's big morning tea lifts hopes of cancer patients

Compassionate Friends do Ipswich proud with their love and care

Honk parade showcases our love of cars

CHICK MAGNET: The Ipswich Festival Honk car show was a proud moment for Keith Chicken of Raceview, pictured with his Pontiac Trans Am Firebird.

Mr Chicken's Pontiac Transam Firebird a lot to crow about

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

LIVE MUSIC: This One Time at Band Camp perform for the large crowd at ANZAC Park on New Year's Eve. Adrian Brookes, Craig Walsh, Scott Rub and Seb Harris. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

The latest from the city's live music scene

Why Lorna Jane Clarkson is coming to Ipswich

Lorna Jane Clarkson is coming to Ipswich next week.

FITNESS mogul to inspire next generation to stay healthy

20 new things coming to Ipswich in 2017

A vegan cafe will be opening in Redbank Plains.

SEE what's in store for Ipswich this year.

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

The latest from the city's live music scene

Haunting and homely recording from Elbury

RECORDING: Elbury are this week's featured artists.

Brisbane's quintet talk about their debut LP

'Did you enjoy my husband?': The tear-filled text

Lucy breaks down as she reads the text message to Carl and the group.

“I’m curious to know if you enjoyed f***ing my husband."

The Last Resort’s disastrous ratings debut

Last Resort contestants Sharday and Josh.

NINE’S much-hyped show has been labelled a “spectacular failure”.

Myf’s European dream gig

Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst are SBS's new Eurovision hosts.

Myf Warhurst is in Kiev to host SBS’s coverage of Eurovision.

What's on the big screen this week

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

RIDLEY Scott's new Alien film will make you jump.

Billy Crudup: not as alien as you think

US actor/cast member Billy Crudup arrives for the world premiere of Alien: Covenant in London.

ALIEN: Covenant star has embraced his weirdness on the screen.

Have It Your Way!

40 Cranes Road, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $298,000

If you have been looking for a place that you can truly make your own, this is the ideal home. Set on a generous 1012m2 block, this home has more than enough...

TOTALLY UNIQUE, PRIVATE &amp; CONVENIENT!

9 Ranch Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 $369,000

This amazing and feature packed family home is totally unique & loaded with charm & personality. Not only does it not look like every other home from the front...

Owners Instructions are clear â We Need this Sold

12/59 Kitchener Street, Toowoomba 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Perfectly located just minutes to Toowoomba's CBD and Queens park cafe precinct, this lowset brick unit will appeal to a wide range of buyers including Investors...

Perfect family Home + Large Shed + Great side Access

108 Shoesmith Road, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this executive home built by Arden Vale Homes flows effortlessly throughout, complimented by...

Rare Opportunity - 1.19ha* Industry Site

4 Saunders Street, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; High profile corner location next door to Bunnings Trade Centre andbull; ... Expression Of...

andbull; High profile corner location next door to Bunnings Trade Centre andbull; Flood free block - 400m2* shed with 3 phase power andbull; Substantial hard...

Inner City Home or Business?

44 Roderick Street, Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 4 $499,000

How would you use this home? Do you choose to occupy this gorgeous three bedroom inner city character home that has all the trademark charm of a home built in...

LOWOOD FAMILY LIVING AT ITS FINEST!

45 Tawney Street, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $249,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is the complete package for either families or investors looking for a super low maintenance, feature packed and beautiful...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR WE ARE SELLING!

23 Greenway Circuit, Mount Ommaney 4074

Town House 4 2 2 OFFERS ABOVE...

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of Brisbane's best residencies. With all the amenities you would normally associate with a luxury resort this home...

PRICE REDUCED TO SELL- MOTIVATED VENDOR!

23 McNeills Road, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 1 3 PRICED TO SELL...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Introducing a solid and tidy brick home with 3 carpeted bedrooms, main includes built-in cupboard and a/c, upgraded bathroom with...

SUPERB LOCATION WITH INGROUND POOL

32 Cowley Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 1 2 $399,000...

With the emphasis focused on the great outdoor lifestyle, you'll spend all your time relaxing and entertaining with the great set up that this home has to...

First home underway at Waterlea Walloon

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

The home has already been sold to a local buyer

Quirky old buildings offered up for new businesses

Church on East St

Fancy running your business out of church?

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!