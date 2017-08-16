Hats off to Shayne's century on the hustings

CENTURY UP: Blair MP Shayne Neumann has just notched up his 100th mobile office since last year's Federal election.

SHAYNE Neumann just has to glance at the trusty and worn Akubra hat on his electorate office bookshelf to remind him of long days on the campaign trail.

Last Saturday, the Blair MP held his 100th mobile office since last year's Federal Election on July 2. The mobile offices are vital for keeping in touch with the grass roots.

Mr Neumann is easily identifiable in his Akubra, and when he takes it off his bald head glistens in the relentless Ipswich sun.

"I wear those Akubras out, too,” Mr Neumann chuckled, when the QT spoke to him when he was in Canberra on parliamentary duty.

"I have one in Canberra and two back home.

"The Esk Show Society wanted me to give them my old Akubra to hang on a hook in their shed, but I am too attached to it and couldn't part with it.

"So it sits on the top of my bookshelf. Every time I walk in the door, I look at it because it reminds me of all the campaigns I have been through.”

Mr Neumann has a Miner version of the Akubra for Ipswich, and a more "suit-like” version called the Traveller for Canberra.

"Akubras are distinctly Australian and it covers my bald head,” he grinned.

On the serious subject of mobile offices, Mr Neumann explained why he does so many of them.

Blair MP Shayne Neumann speaks to a constituent at his 100th mobile office since last year's federal election. Contributed

"It is a great way to keep in touch with people,” he said.

"People raised issues with me on the weekend, everything from disability support pensions, aged pensions, superannuation, NBN, Telstra, local roads and immigration.

"You can't represent people unless you know what they think and cater to the needs and desires of the community.

"Not everyone in my electorate can get into Brassall Shopping Centre, so I have to go to the regions.

"I was at home base on Saturday, but every weekend I am at a shopping centre in Ipswich somewhere.

"I do country runs and festivals and shows. I have two country runs. With one, I start in Kilcoy, then I go to Moore, Toogoolawah, Esk and Fernvale. The other country run I do, I start in Walloon and then I go to Rosewood, Marburg, Coominya, Lowood and then home.”

A lot of people can't see Mr Neumann during the week so he has to get out to them on weekends.

He will go to the Fernvale markets and seniors days in Esk, visit Coffee Clubs across Ipswich and will be off to the Teddy Bear's Picnic in the Upper Somerset in the coming weeks.

Mr Neumann conceded it was vital for a federal politician not to be consumed by the Canberra milieu.

"It is a very interesting spaceship down here,” he grinned.

"So it is critical for a politician to get out and find out what the people think.”

Not every QT reader will share Mr Neumann's politics, but deal with him over time and you realise he is a disciplined character.

"I wake up about 5.20am every morning and go through all the media and brief my press secretary,' he said, when the QT called before 7am.

"I gave lines last night to The Australian, and the Sydney Morning Herald this morning. I've read the Queensland Times of course... had some breakfast and went to the gym - half an hour of weights and half an hour of running. Now I'm off for a shower and I'll head into the day.”

Mr Neumann, who loves his rugby league and cricket, hit the nail on the head when he described his recent "century” of mobile offices in cricketing terminology.

"I have done it not with the same dash as David Warner, but hopefully not in as dour a fashion as Geoffrey Boycott,” he said.