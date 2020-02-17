Hats off to clubs who defied wet challenge

RACE tracks across Queensland suffered from the deluge of rain over the past week with many meetings abandoned or postponed.

Although the Ipswich track has been in renovation mode, it was pleasing to see how well the new drainage held up. There was no doubt the track would have been suitable for racing, although in the heavy range, after receiving over 180mm in just a few days.

For those who were still racing, hats off to the track staff at the Gold Coast. After 451mm of rain in the week, they were able to race at a heavy 10 and subsequently upgraded to a heavy 9.

Another standout was Eagle Farm racing at a good 4 after receiving 181.5mm for the week.

The Sunshine Coast recovered nicely after the week prior having their meeting postponed then abandoned. After receiving 215mm they got to run on Sunday at a heavy 8.

Programming should be back on track this week with many trainers now chasing for a start.

Wagering revenue on the up

IT’S been a solid half year for racing in Queensland with wagering revenue across the three codes recording an increase of 25 per cent.

Racing Queensland published the first half results for the 2019/20 financial year on Monday which have returned favourably for the industry.

Equally important was to record over 20 per cent increase in returns to participants. As revenues increase, so should returns to our participants.

Improvements in attendance and participation recorded a small two per cent increase up to the calendar end of year. The next quarter will highlight the positive results from the Star Magic Millions Raeday which set a new state wagering record of $58 million, up from $57 million. The Wave Raceday was a true stand out, up 30 per cent on last year’s corresponding meeting at $27 million turnover.

The Ipswich thoroughbred product has only contributed a few months into the first half of the year but with the return to racing scheduled for April 8 it is pleasing to see confidence in the industry.

Martin Inquiry handed down

THE Palaszczuk Government will provide almost $6 million in support for the implementation of all 55 recommendations recently found by the Martin Inquiry into animal cruelty in the management of retired Queensland thoroughbreds and standardbreds.

The Government accepted 37 recommendations in full, 17 recommendations in principle and one recommendation in part from the Martin Inquiry.

It was important for the industry to have a collective responsibility for the safety and wellbeing of our horses. The first step to ensuring this has been achieved but now we need to see the results.

Racing Queensland is responsible for 19 of these recommendations and in collaboration with other peak bodies will support the development of a national registration and traceability scheme, introduce a welfare levy to current foal birth notification and stallion return fees plus establish a govern a retraining/rehoming program.

There will also be a one percent prize money levy placed on thoroughbred and harness racing from January 1 which is expected to provide $1.5 million per annum.

Private marquees bookings for Ipswich Cup

EXPRESSIONS of interest are open for the private marquees at the 2020 Channel Seven Ipswich Cup.

This year there are two areas available to host your own private party. The Infield Festival Private Marquee area offers guests the best of both worlds – access to view the track and to enjoy the DJ festival. The grandstand side has premium trackside views and is sure to have a strong following.

Space is limited and will be offered to last year marquee holders first. It is strongly encouraged you lock in your private marquee for 2020.

Email marquees@ipswichturfclub.com.au for further information.