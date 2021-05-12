Nazi graffiti painted over train on busy line

Police and rail authorities are investigating after a ‘hateful’ act of graffiti was painted on a train stationed adjacent a busy train line.

Hateful graffiti was sprawled across the side of a rail carriage adjacent to a Brisbane suburban train station, visible to hundreds of commuters.

The graffiti was a slogan used to express Nazi Germany ideologies, that The Courier-Mail has chosen not to repeat.

The words were also accompanied by two swastikas spray-painted onto the side of a ballast carriage, sitting at a holding yard next to Brisbane's Moorooka train station.

Queensland Rail and Queensland Police have launched an investigation, with a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment applicable under the Criminal Code if those responsible are convicted.

Hateful graffiti on a train carriage at Moorooka.

Queensland Rail CEO Nick Easy said maintenance crews were called in as soon as a report of the graffiti was made.

"We do not tolerate anti-social behaviour on our network and Queensland Rail works closely with the Queensland Police Service Railway Squad to detect, identify and prosecute offenders," Mr Easy said.

"As soon as we were alerted to this callous act of vandalism late (Monday) afternoon, our maintenance team was onsite in under an hour to commence painting over the graffiti.

"Often graffiti offenders commit these crimes to gain attention, so we were pleased to see the repainting works completed (Tuesday) morning."

Queensland Police have condemned the graffiti, calling for anyone with information to come forward.

"Inquiries into the incident continue and police are urging anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in or around the holding yard area between May 9 and 10 to contact them," a QPS spokesman said.

Queensland Rail's maintenance team immediately stepped in to cover the vile language with a new coat of paint. Picture: Queensland Rail

"More broadly, the Queensland Police Service works closely with other state and federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies in order to understand, investigate and respond to potential instances of extremism of any kind."

Queensland Rail's network is fitted with more than 12,000 CCTV cameras, which are constantly monitored, Mr Easy said it was likely the perpetrators would be caught.

In the 12 months from 2019-2020, 119 people were charged with 1304 graffiti-related offences on the rail network.

If you saw anything or can help police with their investigation in relation to this incident, contact PoliceLink on 131444.

