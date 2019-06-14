Controversial cafe owner bites back

The owner of a controversial Brisbane cafe who called a mother an 'a***hole' has defended her handling of negative reviews as more former customers reveal they also copped a serve.

Mum-of-one Kylie Lindsay left polite feedback on the Facebook page of Windsor's popular Low Road cafe earlier this week, stating she and her family had hoped to try the cafe but had to go elsewhere due to the lack of high chairs for their toddler.

But after an initial 'quirky' but civil response by cafe owner Naomi Corbett, 37, Ms Lindsay says she was called a 'racist' and an 'a***hole' by the cafe owner after she posted a 'heads up' about the lack of high chairs to a parenting group.

Ben and Naomi, owners of the Low Road Cafe in Windsor. Picture: Low Road Cafe/Instagram

"I only shared it as an FYI to mums as I'd not come across a cafe ... that didn't have a high chair," she said.

The cafe owner copped an avalanche of criticism for the handling of negative reviews with some previous customers saying they had experienced similar treatment after leaving negative feedback.

Low Road Cafe response to some feedback escalated earlier this week. Picture: Facebook

Although the six-year-old Low Road cafe - which touts itself as quirky - has many positive reviews about the food posted sporadically over the past few years, the negative ones mainly refer to the customer service and, in most cases, insults targeted towards the reviewer.

One such response from the operator of the Low Road cafe business page to a man who left a review a year ago stating he did not want to be bombarded with "leftist political propaganda" when he went for a coffee stated: "After a careful study of your previous - you know what - none of us reckon you have ever lost your virginity. Good luck with that milestone, comrade."

A response to a man who posted a negative review on the Low Road Cafe’s google review page. Picture: Google

Another review on Zomato from 2016, which stated: Worst breakfast experience ever! Snappy staff members giving you snappy answers for simple questions" was met by the Low Road cafe with: "Oh yes, we remember you. World's biggest walker.

"We particularly enjoy, how, after your tantrum that your sourdough pieces weren't' uniformly sized, you continued to send your girlfriend in to buy our coffee. Mustn't hate us lezzos too much? What a joke."

Low Road cafe review/comment attacks from the past. Picture: Facebook

Mrs Corbett, also a mum-of-one, told the Courier Mail she would not tolerate "unjustified or unfair reviews."

She said she found some online negative reviews from the past so funny that she posted them in the description part of the Low Road cafe's Instagram account.

"A pain to deal with not to mention the unprofessionalism from the owners, who'll no doubt leave a smart-arse comment on this review," the description states.

Mrs Corbett said the paragraph was an excerpt from one of their reviews on Google from a few months ago.

She said she posted it in the Instagram description because they thought it was funny and it was a "power move" by the author.

"You've got someone we don't know putting negative reviews with no context up," she said.

"It's a power move by them."

The Low Road Cafe's Instagram account includes a copy of a review left on Google some time ago. The owner said the author wrote it as a “power move.” Picture: Instagram

One of a number of complaints referencing treatment by the cafe over the years. Picture: Facebook

Mrs Corbett said they were more than happy to "cop" bad reviews if they were warranted.

"We have a public page so people can say whatever they want on our reviews, but we feel it's our right to come back at any unjustified or unfair reviews," she said.

"As for bullying, we are really anti-bullying, but something we rail against is people using their perceived power to have a go at small businesses."

In response to the high chair complaint, the cafe owners said: "We don't have high chairs because our space is small and we've had accidents where people trip over them. Also people leave them covered in crap and it hurts our feelings."

"As I pointed out to you this morning, you are more than welcome to bring your pram in."

Mrs Corbett told the Courier Mail high chairs were a hazard in their small cafe where her husband Ben trips over them.

"He literally trips over high chairs," she said.

"We don't even have one at home, because he trips over them, and here we have boiling water."