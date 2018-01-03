Hatching juvenile snakes hang around backyard pools

MOVE: Snake catcher Shaun Davey with a python he caught at Brassall in December.

MOVE: Snake catcher Shaun Davey with a python he caught at Brassall in December.

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

SLITHERING across Ipswich are recently-hatched juvenile snakes searching for food and learning how to survive.

That chilling warning from snake catcher Shaun Davey comes as hot and muggy weather coincides with reptile hatching season.

Speaking while on the hunt for a red-bellied black snake at an Ipswich home this week, Mr Davey said now was the time for residents to be aware of their surroundings.

"It's steadily getting busy because right now it's the time when all the juveniles start hatching - between now and the end of March,” he said.

A young snake is not likely to provocatively attack but Mr Davey warned they were likely to easily feel threatened.

"Since the mothers aren't like our mothers, they just hatch and they have to fend for themselves,” he said. "Juvenile Eastern Browns especially, they're a lot more flighty than the adults - they're so small and vulnerable they're just trying everything they can to try and get away from trouble.”

Twenty-seven species of terrestrial snake are found in the Brisbane area.

They are not likely to pose a risk to people who leave them alone.

"The most risk is people trying to catch them and kill them - they put themselves at about 80 per cent risk of being bitten by the snake,” Mr Davey added.

He also refuted a common belief the only good snake was a dead one.

"We all need one and other to thrive, if one species goes the whole lot goes and the ecosystem goes, and on and on,” he said.

In recent weeks, Mr Davey has been called to retrieve snakes from almost every suburb in Ipswich.

He said residents were most likely to find the creatures hiding around sheltered garden locations, under objects or frighteningly, near backyard pools.

"Swimming pools have a constant water supply for them to have a bit of a dip,” Mr Davey said calmly.

He said the most successful way to mitigate the risk was to keep yards clean, grass clipped and leave few places for them to hide.

Mr Davey said people who locate a snake should call Shaun Snake Removal on 0403187030.

"If you do see one stand still if it's really close, if it's a fair distance away, walk away,” he said.

People who are bitten should remain calm, lie down, immobilise the bitten area and seek medical help.

Apply a bandage but do not block circulation.

This will help prevent the spread of the venom through the body.

In an emergency, strips of clothing or pantyhose can be used instead of a bandage.

Lie down and keep the limb still until help arrives. Do not elevate the limb or attempt to walk or run - movement will encourage the spread of the venom through the body.

Do not catch the snake.

It could bite again if an attempt is made to catch it.

Do not attempt to wash the wound. Venom left on the skin will help doctors identify the snake and administer the appropriate antivenene.