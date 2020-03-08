Hat-tricks, headers and goalie concerns in Knights triumph

Ipswich Knights goal scorers Lachlan Munn and Nick Edwards unite in celebration during this afternoon’s 6-1 Football Queensland Premier League victory over Wynnum at Bundamba. Picture: Cordell Richardson

AFTER a 6-1 victory where everyone contributed, the Ipswich Knights deserved an early celebration in this year's Football Queensland Premier League competition.

A hat-trick by dependable striker Lachlan Munn put the icing on this afternoon's encouraging performance at Bundamba.

However, amid the post-game joy at beating a desperately hungry and winless Wynnum Wolves side were two players providing plenty of concern for head coach Andy Ogden.

Knights number one goalkeeper Zayne Freiberg had to leave the field in the 70th minute when a hip injury from the previous game flared.

The Knights received more unwanted news when under-20 keeper Damon Wenck finished the match icing a rib injury after copping a nasty challenge. He also played a full game in the Knights under-20s who drew 1-1.

Ogden will have to monitor both players closely through the week before the Knights next match against South West Queensland, also at Bundamba, next Sunday.

However, he praised his team for getting the job done so well today, built on a 4-0 halftime lead set up by Munn's first half hat-trick.

"We were really efficient in front of goals and scored some really nice goals,'' Ogden said.

"He (Munn) had a good game all round.

"Him and Nicko (Nick Edwards) and Michael (Morrow) up front are definitely a handful. They caused problems.''

Edwards scored the sixth goal after Japanese import Sho Otsuka and captain Jack Cabassi also found the net from great team lead-up.

Otsuka's far post header was one of three aerially superior goals this afternoon.

Ipswich Knights newcomer Michael Morrow works hard up front for his team in today’s 6-1 FQPL victory over Wynnum Picture: Cordell Richardson

The Knights midfield of Otsuka, Josh Wilson and Mitch Herrmann continued to gel well for a new combination, providing great creativity working with the Knights solid backline.

Even a stacked Wynnum attacking formation in the second half was unable to break through the Knights defence, bar the only consolation goal the visitors scored.

"We changed the shape and probably weathered the storm,'' Ogden said.

Hat-trick hero Lachlan Munn. Picture: Cordell Richardson

While impressed with his team's effort, Ogden cautioned about getting too excited too soon.

"It was a great result,'' the experienced coach said.

"Football is a funny game because it's small detail, small moments in games that if you end up scoring goals from some good play, it changes the game.

"The game from week to week can change so much.

"We had good movement today and everyone did their job.''

The Knights under-20s were held to a draw in a game they were well positioned to win.

The Knights under-18 side went down 3-1 in their first home game of the new season.

State of play

FQPL: Ipswich Knights 6 (Lachlan Munn 3, Sho Otsuka, Jack Cabassi, Nick Edwards) def Wynnum Wolves 1.

U20: Ipswich Knights drew Wynnum 1-1.

U18: Wynnum def Ipswich Knights 3-1.