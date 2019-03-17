Hat-trick seals Goodna's impressive 'runaway' victory

Goodna speedster Brett Kelly breaks away from the Swifts defence to score one of his three tries in his team's 46-0 A-Grade win at Woogaroo Field.

Goodna speedster Brett Kelly breaks away from the Swifts defence to score one of his three tries in his team's 46-0 A-Grade win at Woogaroo Field. Rob Williams

GOODNA have emerged as early premiership contenders after showcasing their superior size, strength and speed in a runaway A-Grade victory at Woogaroo Field.

Runaway was the key word as Goodna's backs capitalised on terrific work up the middle to carve up Swifts' defence in this afternoon's 46-0 onslaught, their second comfortable win of the season.

Even a halftime downpour at Goodna failed to halt the Eagles' emphatic effort after they dashed to an early 12-0 lead before extending that to 22-0 approaching the break.

Coach Corey Kirk was pleased with the commitment shown by his players, a week after beating defending premiers Fassifern 48-12.

"It was a well-rounded performance,'' the proud Eagles clubman said.

One of Goodna's best tries came from centre Brett Kelly who seized on a pass, sidestepped the Swifts defence and sprinted to the tryline, saluting the crowd as he prepared to put the ball down.

Player-of-the-match Kelly finished with a hat-trick, having joined Goodna from Easts Tigers.

"He's very strong. Brett's all class,'' Kirk said of the valuable new recruit. "We're happy to have him here this year and he's brought into our culture and our system.''

Fellow backs Raymond Baira and Kyran Tanuvasa shared in the try party, along with captain Ramon Filipine, Christopher Turner and Sione Piutau.

Goodna's brickwall-style defence shattered Swifts' hopes. Every time the Bluebirds created some promising attack out wide, the Goodna defence muscled them across the sideline.

"We don't have trouble scoring points at Goodna. Defending is something we're working really hard on this year,'' Kirk said, encouraged by the team's improved quality and early progress.

"We're going allright. Just got to keep a lid on it. Plenty of areas to work on.''

Despite the wet second half, Goodna still completed about 70 percent of their tackles, making a statement they are a powerful combination this season.

Goodna's next opponent is West End on Saturday afternoon.

RLI Rd 2: Goodna 46 (Brett Kelly 3, Raymond Baira 2, Kyran Tanuvasa, Ramon Filipine, Christopher Turner, Sione Piutau tries; 5 goals) def Swifts 0.