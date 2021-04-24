Hat-trick hero felt good after 120 minutes of tough football

Ipswich Knights attacking weapon Darryl Barton scored a match-winning hat-trick against Souths United in the fifth round FFA Cup match at Bundamba.

Ipswich Knights attacking weapon Darryl Barton scored a match-winning hat-trick against Souths United in the fifth round FFA Cup match at Bundamba.

EVEN for a goalscoring ace like Darryl "Buddha'' Barton, an occasional 120 minute game is helpful.

That was the case in the Ipswich Knights' latest FFA Cup match where the skilful teenage footballer got better as the fast-paced match went on.

Barton added another hat-trick to his impressive goalscoring record in recent seasons, lifting the Knights from a 1-1 deadlock after regular play to a 4-1 extra-time victory over Souths United.

He was still going strong at the end on Friday night, delighted with his recent fitness improvements.

"I had a bit of trouble at the start of the season just niggles and working myself back,'' Barton said.

"I felt really good tonight.''

The former Ipswich Grammar School student had scored six goals in the pre-season, adding one from three games in the Football Queensland Premier League 1 competition.

"It was good to finally get a few more goals on the board,'' he said.

"I just wanted to play, get more goals, get my confidence back and just help the team as much as I can. That's what I want to do.''

Barton achieved that, regularly slicing through the Souths United defence setting up multiple scoring opportunities.

The extra-time win at Bundamba propels the Knights into the sixth round of the annual national knockout competition.

As the Knights wait to see who they tackle next, Barton showcased his speed and fleet-footed abilities as he regularly tormented the Souths United defence on a chilly Friday night.

After converting a first-half penalty to put the Knights 1-0 up, Barton was on the spot to score when it mattered most.

With the Knights and Souths 1-1 after the first 90 minutes, Barton thumped in two goals in quick succession to break open the first 15 minute period of extra time.

He nailed home his second after finding some open space before slotting a third from a superb goalmouth cross from Lucky Joe. Barton fell to the turf briefly winded after copping a knock in the ribs.

But he was soon back on his feet to continue contributing to the team's victory surge.

Diminutive substitute Samson Juju added the proverbial icing on the cake with another "wow'' moment.

Having scored two goals in previous under-23 matches, he produced a stunning strike from out wide that rocketed into the top corner to seal the 4-1 result.

He celebrated by taking off his shirt, receiving a yellow card for his antics.

The Knights coaching team and bench were understandably jubilant about Juju's effort, capping Barton's superb individual finishing earlier in extra-time.

The Ipswich Knights plan their extra-time tactics after being deadlocked 1-1 with Souths United in their latest FFA Cup match at Bundamba. Picture: David Lems

After putting the Knights 3-1 up, Barton also selflessly worked hard to help busy teammate Joe score. The attempts just fell short.

Joe deserved a goal after a powerful attacking game, displaying his speed and making several penetrating runs.

"He played really well,'' Barton said. "I'm really happy with Lucky.

"The same with Nick (Edwards). He gives everything.

"It was a good performance by the boys.

"We started real rough but in the end we got the win.''

The Knights defensive effort was again a feature with Ben Barratt, Ben Taylor, Matthew Haspels and Kalen Fisher-Smith repelling some quality attack from Souths United, who also play in the FQPL1 competition.

Ironically, the Knights beat Souths United by the same score earlier in the season, just not in extra time.

The only shot to get past classy Knights goalkeeper Zayne Freiberg was a superb Souths United strike into the top corner in the first half.

Aged 18 and looking for higher level opportunities, Barton switched from Western Pride to the Knights for more game time this season.

"I know most of the boys and we all gel pretty well because we've all played in the same competition,'' he said.

That includes his brother Darren and Knights captain Josh Wilson, who continues to lead a well-drilled Ipswich outfit this season.

Barton was the youngest player chosen to represent the Australian Indigenous Roos in a recent exhibition match against Queensland's National Premier Leagues champions Peninsula Power at Redcliffe.

The striker/winger had also trialled with the Central Coast Mariners A-League club before last year's COVID issues.

Barton, who turned 18 on February 11, is affectionately called Buddha having been a chubby baby.

He doesn't mind the nickname having shed the kilos to become one of the Ipswich region's most exciting football prospects.

Among Barton's achievements was scoring 35 goals in 24 games for Western Pride during the 2019 National Premier Leagues under-16 season.

His leading haul featured five goals against Peninsula Power and Gold Coast Knights that year. He also scored four against Redlands United and a hat-trick against Sunshine Coast Fire.

Last season, he netted a late equaliser in the final game against Mitchelton that helped Western Pride secure the under-18 Queensland Premier League premiership.

Barton was regularly Ipswich Grammar's top goal scorer in GPS and other school competitions.

Friday night's hat-trick was extremely satisfying at this stage of the season.

"They (Souths United) were a good side,'' Barton said, glad he puts in extra work off the field.

"I try my hardest. I go the gym to try and work on my fitness.''

The Knights next premiership match is against Holland Park Hawks at the same Eric Evans Oval field next Friday night.