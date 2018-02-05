Proof Weinstein has not learnt a thing

UMA Thurman finally broke her silence about alleged sexual predator Harvey Weinstein over the weekend, revealing the disgraced producer attacked her in a hotel room.

Speaking to The New York Times, the Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction star revealed how a meeting with Weinstein in a London hotel room took a disturbing turn.

Thurman is the latest in a long line of Hollywood stars to allege misconduct from Weinstein, among them Salma Hayek, Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow.

But Weinstein was quick to hit back at Thurman's allegations, releasing a statement via a representative disputing Thurman's version of events - and threatening legal action against the actor.

"Harvey is stunned and saddened by what he claims to be false accusations by Uma Thurman, someone he has worked closely with for more than two decades ... Ms Thurman's statements to The Times are being carefully examined and investigated before deciding whether any legal action against her would be appropriate."

In the statement, Weinstein admitted "making a pass" at the actor.

"Mr Weinstein acknowledges making a pass at Ms Thurman in England after misreading her signals in Paris," the statement said. "He immediately apologised."

After The New York Times' article was published, Weinstein had his publicist release a series of photos of he and Thurman posing together - photos that he said "demonstrate the strong relationship Mr Weinstein and Ms Thurman had had over the years".

Weinstein was involved in several of Thurman's best-known films, including her 1994 breakthrough Pulp Fiction and the Kill Bill series.

The statement insisted that there "was no physical contact during Mr Weinstein's awkward pass and Mr Weinstein is saddened and puzzled as to 'why' Ms Thurman, someone he considers a colleague and a friend, waited 25 years to make these allegations public, noting that he and Ms Thurman have shared a very close and mutually beneficial working relationship where they have made several very successful film projects together".

It also said "the pictures of their history tell a completely different story".

Commentators on social media have spoken out against Weinstein's response to these latest allegations.

This is one of the photos that Harvey Weinstein has released to discredit Uma Thurman by proving he had a good relationship with her. I think you'll agree she looks overjoyed to be in his company. pic.twitter.com/7Is0jY3Snh — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) February 3, 2018

I doubt the therapy is working all that well if Weinstein’s threat to sue Thurman and release of these pictures, as if they undermine her account, are anything to go by. Step one: admit you have a problem. https://t.co/EiBQ9qRsdc — Alex von Tunzelmann (@alexvtunzelmann) February 4, 2018

