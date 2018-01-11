Weinstein ‘attacked at restaurant’

Harvey Weinstein was the subject of an alleged attack while he was having dinner with his sober coach, it has been reported.

TMZ says that Weinstein was eating at Elements restaurant at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona, when a man at the table next to him told him he enjoyed his movies.

Harvey Weinstein was attacked at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona. Picture: Supplied

The man, named only as 'Steve', told TMZ he asked for a photo and that Weinstein became "belligerent" and told him to get lost.

However, an unnamed restaurant manager told the website that Weinstein was actually "very sweet about it" and said, "I'd rather not take a picture right now."

TMZ reports that at 9pm when Weinstein and his sober coach got up to leave Steve told his friend to turn on the video on his camera.

Harvey Weinstein (L) with some of the actresses who have accused him of sexual misconduct including Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie, Lea Seydoux, Mira Sorvino, Lauren Sivan and Jessica Barth. Picture: AFP

He then reportedly went up to Weinstein and threw two punches, forcing him backwards and almost off his feet.

The restaurant manager claims neither of the punches connected and Steve was "out of control" drunk.

Weinstein declined to press charges and left the restaurant quietly.