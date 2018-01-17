Menu
Hartsuyker slams 'crackpots' wanting to change Aus Day date

KEEP THE DATE: Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker doesn't believe the Australia Day date should be changed.
KEEP THE DATE: Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker doesn't believe the Australia Day date should be changed. Trevor Veale
Keagan Elder
by

FEDERAL Nationals member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker slammed those wanting to change the date of Australia Day.

He said it should remain on January 26.

"Australia Day is our national day and unites Australians - where we reflect on our achievements, what we are proud of and what defines us as a nation," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"It's vital that we continue to celebrate on that day and not listen to a bunch of crackpots that want to turn it into a day that divides us.

"The Australian Greens and (Senator Richard) Di Natale should rethink trying to politicise Australia Day with thought bubbles like changing the date, and flying our flags at half mast, and focus on what unites our diverse society."

The Greens have launched a petition to change the date of Australia Day "to reflect on where we're at and to celebrate what we are".

Mr Di Natale posted on Facebook that all Australians wanted a day to come together to celebrate its diversity but January 26 was not that day.

"January 26 marks the anniversary of the arrival of the First Fleet, a colonial invasion that had catastrophic and tragic consequences for all the people and nations who have lived here for tens and thousands of years," he said.

"So when the Senate resumes, the Greens will be asking the Senate to support a motion to change the date."

